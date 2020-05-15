Ex-army woman and Nimbin man face court over drug charges

An ex-Army woman and a Nimbin man have faced court over drug charges. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A FORMER military woman and a Nimbin man have both been granted bail after they were allegedly found with a large quantity of drugs in their car.

Police will allege officers, who stopped a car travelling on Webster St, South Lismore on Wednesday morning, found trafficable quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, liquid GHB and $2220 cash in the vehicle.

Kirsty Louise Pepper, 29, and William Michael Slatin, 25, were arrested and appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

They each face six charges, including two counts of supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon without permit.

Another 29-year-old woman from Lismore, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested but was released pending further inquiries.

The court heard Ms Pepper, who formally served in the Australian Army and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, had instructed her solicitor that neither of the bags allegedly containing the drugs found in the car belonged to her.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said he would grant the Numulgi woman bail despite there being some "risk" to her release.

"The basic tender for this is a vehicle was stopped a bag was found in the front passenger seat, where the offender was, and a great number of drugs were found," Mr Linden said.

Meanwhile, Ms Pepper's co-accused, Mr Slatin was also granted bail by the court.

His solicitor, Tom Ivey, told the court his client would be denying the charges against him because he wasn't aware the drugs were in the car.

Mr Ivey said it was a "big stretch" to link his client to the drugs and would be relying on DNA evidence to prove he had no connection with the bags.

"He denies any involvement and says he was getting a lift back to Nimbin from those people," Mr Ivey said.

"The (second) bag … was under the front seat and he couldn't see it and was unaware of it.

"There will be significant delay as where there will be forensics testing as to who has touched what to bolster the facts, which is a lengthy process and given COVID-19 delays on the court system perhaps (there will be) further delay."

Both Ms Pepper and Ms Slatin will return to Lismore Local Court on June 1, where it is expected there cases will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.