Ex-2GB host Chris Smith defends Jones, Hadley comments

FORMER 2GB announcer Chris Smith has defended comments he made about the station's radio ratings, saying they were "self-deprecating" and not aimed at ex-colleague Ray Hadley.

During an interview with veteran journalist Michael Smith, published on Monday, Chris Smith appeared to take a veiled swipe at Hadley when saying "anyone presenting after Alan Jones would rate well".

The broadcaster also said he did not hold grudges against Macquarie Media after parting ways with the network earlier this month.

Ray Hadley and Alan Jones in 2014 when 2GB celebrated 10 years as the number one radio station in Sydney. Picture: Mark Evans

"(Jones) is essential (to the network), anyone that comes after Jones will be successful," he said. "You take Jones out of a framework like 2GB and it will hurt you.

"I don't know whether 2GB is going to see that into the future and if Jonesy is going to continue, I don't know."

Both Jones and Hadley topped the most recent radio survey for their timeslots.

Loyal listeners protested WHEN 2GB cancelled Chris Smith's show. Picture: James Gourley

Smith said that during his earlier years he was the benefactor of Jones's success.

"Jonesy is the foundation, in the early part of my time at GB I was really on his coat-tails," he said.

This morning, Smith appeared to downplay the comments and said he was talking about himself and not Hadley.

"I was referring to me, and my inadequacies which were propped up by Jonesy's figs," he posted on social media.

"It was a self-deprecating comment. Hadley has become his own powerhouse."

Smith left the station after 19 years because he refused to swap his regular lunchtime spot with night host Steve Price.

He said he was given no choice but to leave the network as the new night shift deal, demanded by his bosses, meant he would not meet personal legal obligations.

Smith with son Morgan, daughter Ashley, and twin sons Henry and Aengus. Picture: Instagram/chrissmithradio

The Daily Telegraph revealed it was an agreement of Smith's divorce that he needed to be available to pick up his daughter Ashley and son Morgan from school, and look after them in the evenings.

During the 10-minute interview, Smith said his former employer was eventually sympathetic to his situation.

"Towards the end 2GB were very understanding and very generous," he said.

"Getting them to that process was interesting. They (2GB) were eventually quite understanding about my inability to do nights."