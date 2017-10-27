Evonne's legacy puts local players in the spotlight

Far North Coast tennis players Laquisa Khan 14, Tylah Robinson 13 and Asia Khan 12 have been selected in the national Evonne Goolagong foundation team which consists of the top 30 Indigenous Players throughout Australia.

THREE Northern Rivers tennis players have been selected in the national Evonne Goolagong Foundation team which consists of the top 30 indigenous players in Australia.

Lismore sisters Asia and Laquisa Khan join Casino's Tylah Robinson in the program.

The Evonne Goolagong Foundation uses tennis to attract indigenous girls and boys in order to promote and help provide quality education and better health through diet and exercise.

They have all had the chance to train under Goolagong in Coffs Harbour and Sydney with the four- time Australian Open champ running development camps across the country.

"She's a great role model for all of us and we've really enjoyed the experience,” Tylah said.

"It's all about encouragement and having a good attitude towards everything.

"We went to Sydney and learned a lot of things on and off the court.

"Definitely have to thank Evonne, her husband Roger and all the coaches for giving us this opportunity.

"We have a Grafton tournament soon and a Brisbane teams event so all three of us have a fair bit coming up.”

The trio are coached locally by Brendon Moore, who now runs the Moore Tennis Academy at Casino.

Tylah came into the program on the recommendation of outgoing Casino coach Brendan Lee.

The Khan sisters have already been coached by Moore at his Terranora Lakes centre and also train in Lismore.

They will continue with the program and are set to spend a week at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Part of the week includes a training session and time on Rod Laver Arena on the first Tuesday of the tournament.

"We (the sisters) started having private lessons a couple of years ago and we've gone on from there,” Laquisa said.

"It was very exciting to get picked and the support she's given us has been great.”