‘Evolving situation’: 11th coronavirus case in NSW

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW has risen to 11 after two people arrived in the state from Iran and Singapore.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed a tenth case in Question Time this afternoon and said she was advised a short time ago.

"Family members are currently being advised and obviously that is being dealt with as I am speaking now," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Question Time today. Picture: Joel Carrett

"What is positive however is that four cases that have been diagnosed have recovered. NSW Health is constantly reviewing new potential cases and undertaking contact tracking as they call it of all persons who had associations with the confirmed cases."

Moments later, Health Minister Brad Hazzard told NSW parliament the total number of cases in the state had just lifted to 11.

"This is an evolving situation," he said, rising to his feet in Question Time.

"Literally as I sat here in question time I just received another message - this is a very fast moving situation - I've just been advised of a 53 year old gentleman who returned from a new location for us - Singapore."

NSW Health will hold a press conference at 3.45pm where more detail is expected.