A man accused of breaking into a Northern Rivers school and setting it alight remains in custody.
Crime

Evidence delay in case against man accused of school fire

Liana Turner
by
14th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
SOME evidence remains outstanding in the case against a man accused of a school break-in and fire, a court has heard.

Casino man Aden Newman, who remains in custody, was not required to appear when his matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has been charged with two break and enter charges, intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire, tampering with evidence to mislead a judicial tribunal and four counts of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Police will allege he entered Casino High School between 11pm on September 6 last year and 1am the following morning before.

He allegedly stole items including a wheel barrow and electric tools before setting a fire which damaged several of the school's buildings.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court the defence was still awaiting some outstanding statements from police.

Mr Newman has entered no formal pleas.

The prosecutor confirmed this included a crime scene statement.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to July 23.

Lismore Northern Star

