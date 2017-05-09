Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Founder of the Serpentine Community Gallery Corinne Batt-Bawden, is grateful the gallery can stay put in Bridge St after an eviction scare two weeks ago left them looking for a new home.

EVICTION has been spared for a North Lismore community art gallery after the owner of the building backflipped on their original decision to kick the organisation out of its Bridge St premises.

The decision was announced at the Serpentine Community Gallery's committee meeting on Thursday, April 28 - two days after being told they'd be losing the space after 11 years as a result of the March 31 floods.

Galley president, Guy Ingram said the owner of the property invited the committee to rent out the building on a week-to-week basis.

As the final lick of paint dries on the gallery's repaired walls, Mr Ingram expects the it will officially re-open by Friday and re-launch into its calendar of events.

He thanked the community for their offerings of temporary pop-up spaces during the gallery's short-lived hunt for a new home.

The news came as a relief for one of the gallery's founders Corrine Batt-Rawden, who was excited the gallery was able to "survive the flood and stay in the community”.

"It's a popular spot, lots of local artists like this spot,” Ms Batt-Rawden said.

Although she was excited about a new start for the gallery, Ms Batt-Rawden said the newly repaired gallery would feel like a new start.

She said the gallery "grew with the expansion of its members and the community” and toyed with the concept of renting out other properties to expand and diversify its offerings, such as art classes.

Despite the good news, Mr Ingram said there was no security of a long-term home in Bridge St as the property remains for sale.

"In the long term, we will almost certainly need to find a new premises,” Mr Ingram said.

He said the reopening of the gallery comes as a hit of vibrancy as other shop fronts in the Bridge St precinct recommence trade.