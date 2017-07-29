Evicted tenants speak out about rubbish, sauce and bong

Disability pensioner Craig Tweedie with partner Sheron Wood. Ms Wood said the couple did not leave rubbish or mess at a Mongogarie property they were evicted from.

A COUPLE who allegedly left their rural rental property in a horrid state after being evicted for unpaid rent have shared their side of the story.

Sheron Wood contacted The Northern Star after hearing about the claims, which were published earlier this week.

Ms Wood said she had to speak out because there was only one side of the story being told.

She denied leaving rice on the floor of the property or garbage scattered outside the home, nor being responsible for squirting tomato sauce on the walls.

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket. Contributed

She conceded some furniture was left at the property and that the bathroom wasn't clean, but that was the extent of the mess.

"That was the only thing that wasn't done I believe, and the toilet. We couldn't clean it, there was an issue with black mould.

"We left some furniture there, because purely we ran out of time.

"I've got no reason to wreck someone's house like that regardless of whether I've got a gripe against them."

She also strenuously denied being the owner of a "bong" that was photographed perched on top of a blind.

"I'd be more than happy to submit to any blood or urine test... none of us used marijuana or a bong for that matter," she said.

Ms Wood admitted that she and partner Craig Tweedie did not have a good relationship with the landlady.

But she blamed that on the lack of maintenance on the property and the fact that there was rubbish already left there when they arrived.

"We done several loads at our expense to the tip when we moved in there," she said.

She said when they moved in the property was in a "bad state of disrepair" including the front veranda which was "coming away from the house"

Animals were left on the property such as a horse and chickens.

Ms Wood also denied owing almost $5000 in rent, saying there was approximately four weeks owing when the couple moved out.

As far intentionally vandalising the property, she said: "We've got better things to do with our time."

She said she had since relocated to the Lismore area.