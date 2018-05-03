Evicted tenant accused of bombing attempts owed $58k in rent

Joseph Palermo has been accused of trying to blow up Menniti Seafood in Tweed Heads, which he used to operate.

A COURT has heard the man accused of trying to blow up a fish and chip shop was months behind on rent when he was evicted.

Joseph Palermo, 40, owed his landlord Luciano Menniti about $58,000 when he first tried to evict them in March 2013, Tweed Heads Local Court heard today.

Mr Palermo, of Pacific Pines in Queensland, has been charged with two counts of dishonestly, for financial gain, damaging property by fire.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police have alleged Mr Palermo was responsible for two incidents at the shop then known as Menniti Seafood in Tweed Heads on January 7 and 11 in 2014.

Prosecutor Gary Rowe tendered to the court CCTV footage showing two figures running away from the southern side of the River Terrace shop at 1.22am on January 7, 2014.

When staff arrived later that morning, they found gas bottles tipped over and emptied.

Defence solicitor Carl Edwards argued the video should not be accepted as evidence.

"I would submit this evidence doesn't assist at all so it shouldn't be admitted,” Mr Edwards said.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said the footage merely confirmed two unidentified people were running in the vicinity, but admitted the footage as evidence.

Luciano Menniti, who owns the building, appeared as the prosecution's final witness this morning.

Mr Menniti said he'd had a "very beautiful” relationship with the accused, his father Frank Palermo and brother Sam when they became his tenants under their business name Palermo Seafood Pty Ltd in 2006.

This relationship eventually soured when his tenants wound up with tens of thousands of dollars of rent in arrears.

"The boys were working very hard,” Mr Menniti said.

"Frank said things were a bit difficult, which was true, and I reduced the rent... down to $10,000 (a month).

"Me and Joe always had a good relationship.

"Everything was great until they had a few difficulties.”

Mr Menniti said the accused promised to pay the backlog of unpaid rent when an insurance claim was finalised.

Mr Menniti recalled Mr Palermo saying he had "lost a lot of stock” due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.

"Due to the power failure, he lost a lot of stuff in the cold room and he couldn't trade properly for a while,” Mr Menniti said.

Mr Menniti said their mutual insurance broker informed him Joe Palermo had received $73,000 from an insurance claim, but the rent was still not paid.

The court heard Mr Menniti tried to lock the Palermos out of the shop in March 2013, but was coaxed by Sam Palermo to give them another chance.

"He said you and dad are like brothers, let's get over this,” Mr Menniti said.

"So we started all over again.”

After a second, more final lockout, Mr Menniti received a letter from the Palermos' solicitor.

While giving evidence on Tuesday, Nicholas Crompton who was managing the shop at the time of the alleged incidents, told the court Mr Palermo has loosened screws on the roof, allowing water to flood into the building during subsequent rain.

Mr Crompton said the business had been in poor financial shape and they sometimes resorted to buying frozen and imported seafood and other produce in a bid to cut operating costs.

Mr Menniti said his tenants were required to have their own insurance and to list Lunapas as an interested party in the policy.

The Palermos sued Mr Menniti's company, Lunapas Pty Ltd, for damages due to their equipment being kept at the River Terrace property inside a shipping container.

This was dismissed in 2014, before going before the Court of Appeal in 2016. The matter was committed for retrial last year and has been back before the Court of Appeal this week.

The hearing continues before Tweed Heads Local Court, with Mr Rowe and Mr Edwards expected to present their final submissions this afternoon.