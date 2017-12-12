EVICTED: Small businesses told to find new homes

There is some concern after Nortec announced it was ending its Small Business Incubator Program.

There is some concern after Nortec announced it was ending its Small Business Incubator Program.

SMALL businesses residing in the NORTEC Incubator sites at Byron, Mullumbimby and Goonellabah are being evicted this holiday season.

NORTEC announced last week they will be ceasing the Small Business Incubator Program to support the expansion of their mobile service delivery to small business.

Tenant of the Goonellabah site, Mary-Anne Meginess, said she was extremely upset and angry about the timing and the process in which it was handled.

"I am actually very angry and my partner is very stressed about how we are going to manage the cost and logistics of moving over the Christmas and New Year," Mrs Meginess said.

"It is supposed to be an incubation service to encourage small businesses but I don't think this last step has been particularly encouraging at all."

"This is not how you incubate something, I do really feel like we've been literally thrown out of our little nest, they haven't been nurturing at all with this decision."

Mrs Meginess said what frustrated her more was that NORTEC business mentors had been assisting her with expansion ideas.

"Then suddenly bang you won't have a business to do it from," she said.

"We just spent money on the building doing tinting, signage and putting alarms on at our own expense and now we have to remove all of that."

NORTEC's CEO Kim Harrison said although it was a difficult decision it wasn't in their vision to continue the service.

"As a regional for-purpose organisation, we strive to ensure all our activities have a positive impact on the community's social and economic well-being," Mr Harrison said.

"Our strategy is to enhance the reach of NORTEC's support services. Through focusing on our mobile service delivery, we can create more opportunities and inspire more futures across a wider section of the community."

Businesses from Byron and Goonellabah will be evicted on January 19 while tenants at Mullumbimby have until February 2.