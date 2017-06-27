EVICTED: Caravan owners at Evans Head forced to leave

OUT WITH THE OLD: The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year.

VAN owners at the Evans Head Caravan Park are devastated after receiving a Notice of Termination last Friday, June 23, giving them 90 days to vacate.

The letter came from Jennifer Scott the Regional Manager of NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust (NSWCHPT) and stated that all vans are required to be off site by September 28, 2017.

One tenant of the holiday park, Jane Baker, took to Facebook yesterday and since has received an overwhelming response of support and heart break for their treasured caravan park.

"Silver Sands Caravan Park has been a holiday destination for local families for over 100 years,” Mrs Baker said.

"This is a big loss for Evans Head, shame on you, to those responsible.”

Patrons of the park were disgruntled by the nature of the eviction notice and said they felt the NSWCHPT didn't consult and communicate with them enough.

"Why are we abruptly being terminated when stage 1 and 2 of Plan of Management for Silver Sands Holiday Park have not even commenced?” Mrs Baker said.

"We are asking for more time and notice, especially since a lot of the owners and families have planned their annual leave to visit the park in the Christmas holidays.”

In a statement, NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds said the holiday vans at North Coast Holiday Parks (NCHP) Evans Head are being reduced to cater for the larger vans and RVs that need to be accommodated for and to create a space for short-term tourist sites and group bookings.

"The Trust has an ongoing investment program for the holiday parks under its control to ensure they remain sustainable, continue to meet the expectations of visitors and make a contribution to local economies,” Mr Edmonds said.

"Holiday van owners that are required to remove their vans from the park will have the same opportunity to book a site that other visitors have.”

Mrs Baker said she has spoken to managers at the NSWCHPT in attempt to get some more answers.

"If this is the final crunch and we have to move our vans, we will never go back to that caravan park.”