Everything your kids can watch on TV this Christmas

Looking for kid-friendly TV over Christmas? Here's plenty of stuff on the box that's perfect for little eyes.

DISNEY MOVIES, FOXTEL

Every day from Monday December 17 to Tuesday December 25. The movies start with Mickey's Magical Christmas at 6.30pm at on Monday December 17, where a huge snowstorm leaves Mickey, Pooh, Piglet, Snow White, Ariel and more stranded. Soon even grumpy Donald Duck is in the Christmas spirit. Other movies include A Bug's Life, Lego Frozen, Homeward Bound II, The Grinch, Ratatouille, Peter Pan, Camp Rock, The Princess Diaries, Aladdin and more. You want back to back movies, you're sorted here.

DR SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, DECEMBER 17, FOXTEL

Based on the children's book by Dr Seuss, the revenge-seeking green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. He comes down from his mountaintop home with his reluctant dog Max, and sneaks into the town to take everything Christmas-related from the Whos. His plan is interrupted by Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

THE SANTA CLAUSE, DECEMBER 19, FOXTEL

This Christmas film stars Tim Allen who plays the role of a divorced dad who accidentally knocks off Santa and inherits his job. He literally grows a Santa belly, white beard and meets the elves who run the North Pole, while trying to keep it a secret from his family.

HOME ALONE, DECEMBER 20, FOXTEL

This classic Hollywood film from the 90s is a must-see. Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left home alone in the Christmas holidays by his family. Unexpectedly, he is forced to defend himself against two thieves played Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Culkin uses his imagination to hatch an incredible plan to stop them that is fully of booby traps and hilarious scenes that will have you in stitches.

GARDENING AUSTRALIA: CHRISTMAS FAMILY SPECIAL

ABC, DECEMBER 21, 7.30pm

Got kids with a green thumb? There's blow by blow instructions on how to build a cubby house in the backyard using salvaged timbers and with enough plants to invite local birds to hang out. The team also visit the home of Norman Lindsay, who wrote kids classic The Magic Pudding, which turns 100 years old this year.

THE POLAR EXPRESS, DECEMBER 22, FOXTEL

This touching animated film focuses on a young boy who has his doubts about Christmas until he boards a magical train headed to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks voices six of the film's characters, some of whom who help the young boy believe in the Christmas spirit again.

HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK, FOXTEL

There is a lot of debate about whether this is a Christmas movie or merely a movie set at Christmas. Bah humbug. All you need to know is that it's a Christmas cracker where somehow once again Kevin has once again ended up separated from his family. They're in Florida, he's ended up in New York and has to out prank some pesky bandits. Luckily he's already had some practice.

CAROLS IN THE DOMAIN

CHANNEL 7, DECEMBER 22, 8pm

Woolworths Carols in the Domain is the perfect way to get into the swing of Christmas by singing carols along with the rest of Australia. Star acts to perform include The Wiggles, Samantha Jade, Penny McNamee, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Paulini, Mark Vincent, Todd McKenney and the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

7 FOOD, SUNDAYS, 6pm

Did someone say food? Is there anything better than watching kids let loose in the kitchen? US TV star Valerie Bertinelli stars in this reality show where children show off their culinary skills banging out everything from lasagne to food you'd eat at sporting events.

BRING IT ON: WORLDWIDE SHOWDOWN

FOXTEL NOW

Vivica A Fox stars in this latest instalment of the Bring It On cheerleading franchise. They're taking on the rival cheer squad The Truth. This time it's a worldwide battle, using technology to make it a virtual cheerleading battle competition.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY, DECEMBER 23, FOXTEL

In this Christmas family comedy, businessman and workaholic Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wants to make things up to his son and wife. He promises to get him the hottest toy of the season, Turbo-Man - despite it being sold out. He runs in to another father, a mailman called Myron (Sinbad), who has the same idea. Schwarzenegger's character learns the real meaning of Christmas as his moral code is tested.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

CHANNEL 9, CHRISTMAS EVE

The Christmas tradition, hosted by Sonia Kruger and David Campbell, who this year has his own Christmas album, which surely means he gets to belt out his own festive tune. There's also Marina Prior, Dami Im, David Hobson, Tim Campbell, Anthony Callea, Silvie Paladino and more, plus a special appearance by a man wearing red and white.

FRED CLAUS, CHRISTMAS EVE, FOXTEL

This fantasy comedy adventure film features Santa's brother Fred (Vince Vaughn), who has lost belief in Christmas. When his criminal ways land him in hot water, his saintly brother Nicholas (Paul Giamatti) bails him out and brings him to the North Pole to work off the debt by making toys. But they soon discover that a scheming efficiency expert is out to shut down Christmas forever.

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, CHRISTMAS DAY, FOXTEL

Six-year old Susan (Mara Wilson) had doubts Santa Claus. In this 1994 remake, new holiday miracle, she discovers her dreams can come true if she really does believe after she meets the real Santa (Richard Attenborough).

