Your comprehensive guide to voting in Richmond electorate

ELECTIONEERING is coming to an end, polling booths will open tomorrow for the federal election, do you know who to vote for and where to vote in the seat of Richmond?

Electorate breakdown

The electorate of Richmond covers an area from the New South Wales/Queensland border in the north to Ballina and Pimlico in the south.

The main towns include Ballina, Bangalow, Brunswick Heads, Burringbar, Byron Bay, Hastings Point, Kingscliff, Lennox Head, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah, Suffolk Park, and Tweed Heads.

Tally room assessment: Richmond is still a marginal seat, even though Labor has held on here for well over a decade. The Greens also have ambitions of winning this seat. They are still some way off overtaking Labor or the Nationals but are worth watching.

Richmond Candidates

Eight candidates will contest the seat of Richmond on Saturday.

They are, incumbent Richmond MP Justine Elliot - Labor, Matthew Fraser - Nationals, Michael Lyon - Greens, Hamish Mitchell - United Australia Party, Ray Karam - Independent, Tom Barnett - Involuntary Medication Objectors, Ronald McDonald - Sustainable Australia Campaign, Morgan Cox - Christian Democratic Party.

Where to vote

Halls, schools and community centres across the region will open their doors for voting on Saturday.

