What’s next for Malcolm Turnbull?

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he won't stand for the Liberal leadership again if an expected party room meeting on Friday agrees to spill the leadership.

Here's what's going to happen next:

● A party room meeting will be called for Friday at noon if the prime minister receives a letter with 43 Liberal MP signatures asking him to do so.

● Prior to the proposed meeting time Mr Turnbull expects to receive legal advice over leadership rival Peter Dutton's eligibility to sit in parliament.

● If the advice does not clear Mr Dutton over a possible breach of section 44 of the constitution, the meeting will not go ahead and it is likely he would be referred to the High Court by the parliament when it next sits.

● In that case, Turnbull would remain leader and prime minister.

● If Dutton is not found to potentially be in breach of the constitution, it would clear the way for the Liberal party room meeting to be held.

● Treasurer Scott Morrison is reportedly preparing to run against Peter Dutton.

● The winner of the Liberal party room ballot will become parliamentary party leader.

● Malcolm Turnbull would then tender his resignation to the governor-general and resign from parliament.

● The new Liberal leader would be recommended to the governor-general to become Australia's 30th prime minister.

● In parliament, which does not sit again until September 10, Labor could move a "no confidence" motion to test the government's majority. The Liberal-National coalition has a one-seat majority. But some Nationals MPs have pledged to sit on crossbench if the prime minister changes.

● The government already has budget "supply" until July 2019. * The governor-general would issue the instrument of appointment and oath of office to the new prime minister, and most likely swear in a handful of key cabinet ministers including the treasurer.

● If Turnbull resigns immediately a by-election will be needed in the NSW seat of Wentworth.

A half-Senate and full lower house election is due by May 18, 2019.

TURNBULL MINISTERS WHO HAVE RESIGNED:

• Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urged his challenger to stay on, but ultimately accepted his resignation. * Finance Minister and conservative heavyweight Mathias Cormann. Tendered resignation on Thursday morning, effectively ending Mr Turnbull's prime ministership.

• Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash. Joins Senator Cormann in announcing the withdrawal of her support for Mr Turnbull and resigning from the frontbench. * Communications Minister Mitch Fifield. Announces his resignation on Thursday beside senators Cormann and Cash.

• Health Minister Greg Hunt. Announces he tendered resignation with prime minister on Thursday morning amid speculation he will run as Dutton's deputy in a leadership spill.

• Human Services Minister Michael Keenan. Offered resignation, but later issued a statement of support for the prime minister. Resigns with a "heavy heart" on Thursday.

• Trade Minister Steven Ciobo. Offered resignation, which was not accepted. Later issued a call for unity to defeat Labor at the next election. Resignation confirmed on Thursday.

• Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge. Resigns on Thursday saying there is no longer support for Turnbull.

• Cybersecurity Minister Angus Taylor. Quits citing concerns about the direction of the government on Thursday.

• International Development Minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells. Believes the party has moved too far away from conservative voters. Mr Turnbull accepted her resignation on Tuesday.

• Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister James McGrath. Resignation initially not accepted by Mr Turnbull. But the senator insisted and he stepped down on Wednesday.

• Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar. Tendered resignation on Tuesday but not accepted. Resignation confirmed on Thursday.