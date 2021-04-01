Everything you need to know about the first day of restrictions
The NSW Government is expected to release today the total number of new community transfer cases, following a growing number linked to a Byron Bay hen’s party.
The Premier on Wednesday announced a positive case was detected after 8pm on Tuesday, which would be included in today’s numbers.
As a result, Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore LGAs are on “extra high alert” and will be on tighter restrictions than the rest of the state throughout Easter.
How the new COVID restrictions will impact you
Bluesfest was also cancelled following growing concern about the cluster.
The following rules now apply in the Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council areas:
- Mask wearing will become compulsory on public transport, in retail stores, and in all public indoor settings
- The one person per four square metre rule will apply at all public indoor settings including hospitality venues
- The number of household visitors will be capped at 30 including holiday rental properties.
These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59pm on Monday, April 5, when the community will be updated.
What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders
NSW Health has urged everyone in NSW, especially in the Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas, with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result.
To find your nearest testing clinic, visit here.
NSW authorities called on anyone who attended one of the locations listed below to get tested and isolate, and announced more testing clinics to help cope with demand.
BYRON BAY
Mokha Cafe Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, From 10.30am – 12pm
Byron Beach Hotel
1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481
Friday March 26, From 7pm – 9pm
Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co
Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 11am – 12pm
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park – women‘s communal toilets
143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park
March 26, From 6pm – 6:30pm and from 9:10pm – 9:30pm
March 27, from 3:20pm – 3:50pm
The Farm Byron Bay
11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481
Sunday March 28, from 8:45am – 10:30am.
The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:
SUFFOLK PARK
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park (including women‘s communal toilets)
14 Alcorn St Suffolk, Park, NSW, 2481
Friday March 26 to Sunday 27, from 4pm – 8:30am
BYRON BAY
Mokha Cafe. Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay 2481
Saturday March 27, from 11am -12pm
Ghanda Clothing
3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:00pm -12:15pm
Tiger Lily
3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:25pm – 12:30pm
Black Sheep
46 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:30pm – 12:40pm
Quicksilver
2 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:40pm – 12:45pm
Suffolk Bakery
Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park
March 27, from 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Park Hotel Bottle Shop
223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park
March 27., from 7:30pm-7:45pm.
BALLINA
Henry Rous Tavern
117 River Street Ballina
Sunday 28 March 1.20pm-2.20pm
Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Pro Shop)
Jameson Ave East Ballina Sunday
28 March 2:25pm-2:35pm
Symptoms of COVID-19 (from NSW Health website)
Symptoms include:
- fever (37.5C or higher)
- cough
- sore throat
- shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)
- runny nose
- loss of taste
- loss of smell.
Other reported symptoms include:
- fatigue
- acute blocked nosed (congestion)
- muscle pain
- joint pain
- headache
- diarrhoea
- nausea/vomiting
- loss of appetite.
