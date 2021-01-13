Everything you need to know about NRL match in Lismore

TITANS IN TOWN: Tickets are now on sale for the trial match between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval on 27 February. Digital image by Scott Davis NRL Photos

Keen fans will be lining up to score a ticket for the NRL trial match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Lismore’s Oakes Oval when they go on sale this Monday.

In a major coup for Lismore, the pre-season trial match on Saturday, February 27, will pit some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s best players against each other in the lead-up to the 2021 NRL season.

The main game will commence at 5.30pm with the matches leading up to the main game including U16 and U18 representative games between Northern Rivers Titans and Central Coast Roosters and a Titans physical disability team exhibition match.

Gold Coast Titans chief executive Steve Mitchell said the day will be exceptional.

“There will be a full day of football at Oakes Oval and whether you’re a footy fan or experiencing rugby league for the first time, this will be a great spectacle,” he said.

“Our team, led by coach Justin Holbrook, are keen to run out onto Oakes Oval and are excited to play on such a quality surface.

“With the future upgrades planned by Lismore City Council to further improve the facility, Lismore will fast become a sought-after sporting destination.”

Tickets for the Gold Coast Titans versus New Zealand Warriors match will go on sale on Monday, January 18 at 9am via www.visitlismore.com.au.

Limited ticket are available in the Gordon Pavilion Grandstand and the Western Grandstand at $40 per seat, while outer tickets are adults $25, children 10 to 16 are $15, family (two adults and three children) $70.

Children under 10 with a paying adult are free for the outer only and disabled tickets are available by contacting Leanne Clark on 1300 87 83 87.

This event is a cashless and spectators need to ensure they have appropriate cards with them when entering the venue.

Parking is available in the carparks around the ground and the streets of the CBD.

Food vendors will be onsite for the duration of the event which is also licenced and bags will be checked on entry.

Please remember no glass is allowed.

For further information please contact the council on 1300 87 83 87.