Everything you can do in NSW from Friday

Vaccinated people will still be advised to get tested if they have symptoms

NSW residents will be allowed to have 30 guests at their homes, and there will be no cap on the number of people allowed in hospitality venues, under major changes announced on Wednesday.

The decision was reached after a crisis cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying the new rules would come into effect from 12.01am Friday.

Other changes include allowing 50 people to gather in groups outdoors and for weddings to have up to 300 guests - but the one person per 4sqm rule will still apply.

Only 20 people will be allowed on the dance floor.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a spate of changes to restrictions. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in places of worship, but residents will no longer be made to wear one in supermarkets or while retail shopping.

There is no cap on the number of people allowed in hospitality venues, in places of worship and at corporate events - but the same one person per 4sqm rule will still apply to these spaces.

Health workers and anyone in public facing jobs, such as beauty salons or hairdressers, will still be made to wear masks.

Ms Berejiklian said masks are now "recommended" where people cannot guarantee social distancing.

"But generally speaking, as far as the public's concerned, you should wear a mask. It is mandatory to wear a mask on public transport. No questions asked," the Premier said.

"It is mandatory to wear a mask in a place of worship. And it's also mandatory to wear a mask if you're a front-facing hospitality worker."

Fifty people will now be allowed to gather in groups outdoors, up from 30 Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

She also hinted at changing the 4sqm rule to 2sqm in two weeks, if case numbers remain zero.

"We will also consider the high likelihood, a high probability, of restrictions easing further in two weeks," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We're sending this message out today so that businesses can be prepared."

When asked why the government hasn't eased restrictions all at once, the Premier argued health experts said another two weeks of no community transmission would indicate it was safe to do so.

Restrictions have been in place since December when the northern beaches outbreak began.

Changes made will see the state return to what they were prior to the Avalon cluster, but the requirement for masks in high-risk areas will remain.

The easing of restrictions come as NSW marked 10 days of no local virus cases.

But testing numbers remain alarmingly low.

There were just under 10,000 tests in the latest reporting period, but this is up from 7,800 the day before.

There were two cases in hotel quarantine.

