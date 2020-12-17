Menu
SWIFT RESCUE: SES Ballina swiftwater rescue technician members assisted SES Lismore helping to rescue residents stranded by rising water in Lismore on Wednesday.
‘Everything went ballistic’: SES details flood rescues

Alison Paterson
17th Dec 2020 9:40 AM
AT the height of yesterday’s heavy rain, the local SES received 100 calls and “everything went ballistic”.

State Emergency Service deputy commander Sue Brown said crews were deployed to undertake rescues of people who had ignored warnings not to drive through floodwater.

“We did quite a few flood rescues,” she said.

RESCUE READY: SES Lismore was assisted by their swiftwater rescue technician members from SES Ballina to help people stranded by rising water in Lismore.
“These rescues were was a mixture of people from cars who had driven through one water crossing and could not get through the next, to those who ignored roads closed sign,” she said.

“We expect to do some flood rescues but hopefully not. Please remember if it’s flooded then forget it.”

Ms Brown said members yesterday also evacuated a preschool in Lismore’s CBD.

“We still have about 30 jobs to complete including one tree removal,” she said.

On social media SES Ballina reported its swiftwater technician members had been assisting their SES Lismore colleagues to help people stranded by rising floodwater.

