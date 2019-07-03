It's set to be the most scandalous season of The Crown, and royal fans don't have long to wait until the next instalment hits Netflix.

The new season will chronicle the lives of young royals Prince Charles and Princess Anne as well as how the family adjusts to the changes of the late 1960s and 1970s, so it's bound to be juicy.

Here's everything we know about The Crown season three so far:

WHEN WILL SEASON THREE BE RELEASED?

Netflix is yet to confirm an official release day, however expect to it to be released in late 2019.

In a letter to investors, Netflix revealed The Crown would premiere on the streaming service in the second half of 2019, Deadline reported.

Seasons one and two of The Crown were released in November 2016 and December 2018 respectively, so it seems likely season three will follow that same release pattern.

Olivia Colman, who takes over from Claire Foy as the Queen, told Good Morning America in February: "We've just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I've got to do some reshoots. We start again with season four in August."

WHEN DOES SEASON THREE TAKE PLACE?

Netflix has all but confirmed when the next season of The Crown will take place after it announced Jason Watkins would play Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who was in office from 1964-1970 and 1974-1976.

A statement from producers later confirmed season three would cover 1963 to 1977, Town and Country reported.

There's plenty of fodder during this period thanks to the very public breakdown of Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon, the attempted kidnapping of Princess Anne, and Prince Charles' 1969 investiture ceremony where he became the Prince of Wales.

Other major plots rumoured to have made the cut are England's win in the 1966 World Cup and the Aberfan Disaster.

WHO IS PART OF THE CAST?

Olivia Colman.

Tobias Menzies.

- Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

- Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Helena Bonham Carter.

Ben Daniels.

- Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

- Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon

Josh O'Connor

Emerald Fennell.

- Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

- Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer

- Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand

- Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson

- Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Emma Corrin.

WILL SEASON THREE FEATURE DIANA AND CAMILLA?

Sorry Diana fans, but the late Princess of Wales won't feature until The Crown season four, which was filmed back-to-back after season three.

"Diana's not in this season," casting director Nine Gold told Vanity Fair. "When we do get to her, that is going to be pretty interesting."

Camilla and Charles' early relationship will feature, with Fennell spotted filming scenes in January.