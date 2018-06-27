Menu
Ballina Kiddi Care is closing down, and will sell everything at a garage sale this weekend.
Community

Everything to be sold as child care centre closes down

27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
A HUGE garage sale will be held at a Ballina child care centre this weekend, which will shut its doors for good at the end of the week.

Ballina Kiddi Care, at 109 Tamar St, has been operating for 30 years.

But director Robyn Nolte said the facility had to close due to the sale of the land and two neighbouring blocks.

The move will affect 47 families and see six long-term staff looking for jobs.

Ms Nolte also said it was the end of the last family owned and operated long day care facility in Ballina.

The centre is holding a garage sale from 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday to sell its furniture, educational resourses, toys and books.

Posting about the sale on various social media sites, Ballina Kiddi Care said prices were negotiable and "everything must go”.

