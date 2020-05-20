Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Rivers musician Matt Collins.
Northern Rivers musician Matt Collins.
News

Everything is changing for musician Matt Collins

Javier Encalada
20th May 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYTHING’S Changing is the first single by new solo project Okmattcollins.

The artist is also the frontman of Lennox Head band Wharves.

The musician said Okmattcollins is a project born to deal with a change of circumstances.

After ending a long-term relationship and moving in with a bunch of strangers in a cottage in the Byron Bay hinterland, Collins put down his Stratocaster and picked up an acoustic guitar, taking the plunge to explore a more raw and personal side of his songwriting.

With Everything’s Changing, all you see and hear was done by one person: Matt Collins.

Collins has been playing in bands, touring and recording since he was 13 years old, and feels with this release that he is no longer hiding behind anything.

“I’m excited to put this out there and no longer wonder ‘what if?’, but it’s also a bit scary,” he said.

The raw and honest songwriting is accompanied by its music video shot by Collins and his friend Mackinnon Walker on a dirt track near Bangalow.

With the video comprising one long continuous shot, there is nowhere to hide for Collins, as he ambles along kicking at the stones.

Collins is hoping to test his new solo show on the road soon, while also has plans for his band Wharves as they continue to heat up the indie rock scene here and in the UK.

See the video here:

bangalow lennox head matt collins northern rivers entertainment wharves
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much water will we need and where will it come from?

        premium_icon How much water will we need and where will it come from?

        News FROM a new dam, recycled or from underground? Rous County Council is preparing to discuss our long-term water strategy.

        Casino childcare centre to appeal guilty verdict

        premium_icon Casino childcare centre to appeal guilty verdict

        News THE Casino childcare operator was found guilty of failing to report hazards that...

        School’s grand plan for $8m upgrade

        premium_icon School’s grand plan for $8m upgrade

        News A NEW ‘state of the art’ $8 million science facility is on the cards for this...

        Are we ready to send kids back to school on Monday?

        premium_icon Are we ready to send kids back to school on Monday?

        News OUR state politicians and readers weigh in on the news NSW students will return to...