Everything big in outdoors

There will be a variety of products on display at this years Lismore Leisure Show at the Lismore Showgrounds. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE very best in outdoor leisure is coming to Lismore.

This year will mark the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service 20th anniversary of its 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show which has a new name - The Outdoor Leisure Show.

Regional Marketing Manager for the Service, Zeke Huish said the show is the largest of its kind in regional NSW.

"We can't always own the latest and greatest but if you are looking to compare and see the very best in outdoor leisure, we are pretty sure you will find it at the show" Mr Huish said.

"It attracts over 180 exhibitors from across Australia and around 12,000 people through the gates".

The Outdoor Leisure Show is the rescue helicopters biggest fundraising event each year with all proceeds helping to keep the Service flying across Northern NSW.

The free entertainment this year is headlined by comedic poet and author Murray Hartin, as well as an outdoor rock climbing wall and action sport electric bikes for the kids.

"I can't promise you will find a left handed hammer to help put the pegs in the ground for your tent at the show, but you might be surprised by all of the things on display that you never thought you might need," Mr Huish said.

The Outdoor Leisure Show is being held from the July 7-9 at the Lismore Showgrounds, entry is $12 for adults and $10 for concession (14 and over).