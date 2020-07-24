Menu
Brendon Prout and Dominique Lalliard are ready to build at Banyan Hill at Ballina.
‘Everyone is jealous’: Spike in buyers at Ballina estate

Rebecca Lollback
24th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
THERE has been a surge in interest for land at Ballina's Banyan Hill residential estate, according to the developers.

Intrapac Property's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said he believed the spike in demand over the past fortnight was due to a combination of factors.

"The easing of restrictions means we can welcome people back into the display village without an appointment," he said.

"The sales centre is back open seven days and without doubt people are now more than ever thinking about how they can leave their city lives for key lifestyle locations like Ballina."

Brendon Prout is the director of business development at the Canberra Convention Bureau.

He and his partner, Dominique Lalliard, recently purchased a block of land at Banyan Hill and said they were looking forward to the move.

"I would rate Banyan Hill as an unexpected gem," Mr Prout said.

"We are, at the most, two years off retirement.

"We looked at the Gold Coast but it's pretty busy.

"The South Coast is full of Canberrans.

"And then we found Ballina and thought, 'there it is'.

"We bought, engaged one of their preferred builders and designed our dream home.

"Everyone we speak to without exception is jealous."

