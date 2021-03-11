Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court, Thursday, March 11
Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court, Thursday, March 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Lismore Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

These matters will be heard in Lismore Local Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R v Reece Dean Maxwell

R v Beau Rosa

R v Rhoda Phyllis Walker

R v Trent Mason

R v Angus Austin O'Neill

R v Kelvin Fing

R v Hayden Lionel John Snow

R v Stephen Ronald Hollis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court, Thursday, March 11

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        Premium Content Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        News We take an in-depth look at the data for the shark management strategies used on North Coast, and the pros and cons.

        Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        Premium Content Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        News BOM predicts storms may bring heavy rain to some regions.

        Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        Premium Content Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        News “They wanted this program extended, it has been”.

        Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        Premium Content Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        News Officer accused of having intercourse with a child between 14-16.