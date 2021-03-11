FULL LIST: Lismore Magistrates Court appearances today

These matters will be heard in Lismore Local Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R v Reece Dean Maxwell

R v Beau Rosa

R v Rhoda Phyllis Walker

R v Trent Mason

R v Angus Austin O'Neill

R v Kelvin Fing

R v Hayden Lionel John Snow

R v Stephen Ronald Hollis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court, Thursday, March 11