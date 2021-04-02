Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Lismore Local Court on Friday.
Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court today

by Staff writers
2nd Apr 2021 9:20 AM
These matters will be heard in Lismore Local Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R v Steele Terrar Davies

R v Dane Adam Williams

R v David Jobe Kemsley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Lismore Local Court, Friday, April 2

