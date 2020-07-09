A GOLD Coast bar owner has spoken out after being been fined more than $6000 for allegedly breaching COVID restaurant and bar restrictions.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta was slugged $6672.50 for "fail to comply with directions" and "fail to keep patron detail contract register".

It is understood the fine was issued at 7.20pm on Friday, July 3. Moxy's posted an image of the fine on its Instagram account on Tuesday night. The post was shared to their more than 2500 followers and was captioned with "#nonprofitorganisation" and "for the people, by the people" with a laughing face Emoji.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar was opened in January by Burleigh locals Kane Brigg and Brodie Edwards and has been a hotspot for influencers.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar owners Brodie Edwards and Kane Brigg. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

The photo was also shared on Mr Edwards' personal Instagram account.

Asked about how they received the fine, Mr Brigg said: "I'll have to speak to my business partner. I don't know why."

"I don't really want to say too much. I've got to see them (the inspectors) every night when I open up. Every time they rock up I lose business and people leave. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry, I just can't talk about it."

Dozens of people took to social media to discuss the fine.

"What a joke, a state with no community transmission for months now gets fined almost $7k for not taking down details. Yet protesters can gather in the 10s of thousands and no penalties whatsoever," one person posted on Facebook.

The fine was posted on Moxy's Rooftop Bar's Instagram on Tuesday night.

However, Surfers Paradise's Milky Lane owner Christian Avant said: "Comply with the rules that are set to keep everyone safe and COVID under control and you don't get fined. Really basic equation.

"I own two restaurants in Queensland. Both are running at 30 per cent capacity and we head count and make sure safe plans are being followed every day."

Another person said: "Everyone needs to follow the rules, otherwise we will be like Victoria."

It is understood Moxy's is the first Gold Coast venue to be fined.

An Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) spokesperson said compliance officers inspected 19 licensed Gold Coast premises from Friday to Sunday and were pleased with the behaviour.

Stage two of the easing of restrictions in Queensland started at noon on July 3.

Businesses with an area less than 200 square metres can operate with one person per two square metres up to a maximum of 50 people. Owners must keep a register of customers who visit the business and store their information securely for at least 56 days.

