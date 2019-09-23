Menu
2019 Grand Central Floral Parade.
News

Every photo from Carnival of Flowers' biggest weekend

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA celebrated its biggest party of the year over the weekend, and you can re-visit all the action here.

Take a journey through the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers weekend that was through these photos taken by Chronicle photographers Bev Lacey, Nev Madsen and Kevin Farmer.

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 1

AROUND OUR PUBLIC GARDENS

VISITORS TO WINNING GARDENS

GRAND CENTRAL FLORAL PARADE

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 2

CARNIVAL'S TOP FASHION

carnival of flowers 2019 heritage bank festival of food and wine toowoomba carnival of flowers toowoomba carnival of flowers 2019
Toowoomba Chronicle

