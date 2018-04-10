Every house is now a mini-motel, and it's a problem

THERE'S a growing school of thought these days that believes tourism is ruining the world.

It's easy to be selfish when discussing this topic; I was at a dinner party a few weeks ago where it was raised (by me) and it was quite amusing (and just a little bit disturbing) the number of fellow guests who mused, "Oh yes, we've been going to a little beach/lake/winery/mountain in Thailand/Italy/Margaret River/Wyoming for 20 years; it used to be perfect but you should see the number of people there now."

I am being completely hypocritical; I was a paid travel writer (as opposed to a keyboard warrior reviewer) for a number of years but had to stop a few years ago due to a chronic health condition that makes lengthy flights a problem. So I have contributed to the problem.

And the more I read about locals in Barcelona and Venice actively campaigning against the millions of tourists they have to endure each year, the guiltier I feel about how much I used to travel.

In Venice, apparently the main gripes are the sound of wheeled suitcases being dragged on the cobblestones and the fumes from those monstrous cruise ships that look like floating apartment blocks. In Barcelona, it's the inflated prices and overcrowding that puts a strain on local services and infrastructure - their average visitor numbers have grown to more than 34 million per year. It's common now to see anti-tourism graffiti such as "Why call it tourist season if you can't shoot them?".

I live in a small, usually sleepy seaside village. Our regular population is around 2800; at Christmas and Easter that number swells to around 12,000 souls, all of whom, apparently, own large SUVs.

The problem here, and elsewhere, is the advent of home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb and Stayz. Where once there were around 200 beds available at the local (endearingly daggy) circa-1970s motel and the caravan park, now every house is potentially a mini motel. A friend lives at the beach end of our street and she now has no permanent neighbours, just a succession of football-song-singing, bottle-smashing drunken rednecks.

Each of the eight houses around her squeezes up to 12 guests in per night. The punters have to do that to spread the exorbitant rental costs as thinly as possible - a house that costs $1200 a night becomes more affordable that way. The rubbish bins are left out after collection from week to week, taking up valuable street parking.

But the biggest cost of all is loss of community. Researchers now pinpoint that as being a major cause of stress in people's lives.