‘Every game will be like a grand final’

READY TO ROLL: Lismore Rugby Union Club women's team are ready to play every game like it's a grand final to make their coach, teammates and supporters proud when the lockdown is over.

“EVERY game will matter, it’s like we are playing seven or eight grand finals as there’s no room for slip-ups.”

Speaking to players at the Lismore Rugby Union Club at Tuesday night’s training, president Pete Everingham gave his assessment on how the season will play out once matches are on the table and opponents confirmed.

Despite the rain and an icy southerly, players were sweating with exertion as they took a break from ball passing skills.

“Every match will count for our men’s and women’s teams,” Everingham said.

“We have no room for mistakes, we can’t let even one game go.”

Women’s coach John Lisetto and senior men’s coach Ray Taylor said despite the pandemic lockdown, club officials were optimistic about the coming season.

“We have had really good numbers of the past three weeks,” Taylor said.

“So far so good, everyone is really putting in am massive effort.”

Lisetto said the women players have added a new dimension to the game and brought in skills from other sports including senior level netball and soccer.

Women’s co-captains Sabrina Lisetto, 25, and Clare Newby, 25, were united with praise for their team members, who were fit and focused.

“We made such an improvement before COVID-19,” Newby said.

“And the club has been really supportive.”

“This is our first year and the players have really made good progress,” Ms Lisetto said.

“As soon as we could get back to training in groups of 10, we were there.

“I think we have surprised ourselves with our progress which is great.”

Across the field, men’s captain Brenden Williams, 27, said players were enjoying their third consecutive week of training with their mates.

Williams said players have been using online resources, “but nothing beats getting out there”.



“They are enjoying the intensity of training,” he said.

“I’m really proud of them.”

Everyingham said all the teams are champing at the bit to get back into competition.

“It’s been a strange year but we have strong teams with really talented players,” he said.