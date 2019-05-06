Every Bluedog has their day

Bangalow Bluedogs celebrate after claiming their first men's premier division Anzac Cup title. They have now reached the state finals of the FFA Cup.

A GUTSY Bangalow soccer team has advanced to the state qualifiers of the FFA Cup for the first time in club history.

The men's premier division side is one of two teams left from the Northern Conference after its hard-fought 1-0 win over Kempsey Saints at Jeff Schneider Field, Bangalow.

It was the first time the team had played in a regional qualifier and it was the first squad from the Far North Coast to progress further since Byron Bay in 2017.

The state qualifiers will be a tough ask and Bangalow could play teams from as high up as the National Premier League in a pool of eight.

Advancing beyond that means the chance to play against an A-League team in the national knockout tournament.

Having made it this far exceeds expectations for most regional teams in NSW.

"It's something we can hang our hat on and the boys have put on a good showing this season,” Bangalow coach Neil Fuller said.

"We've grown as a club over the past few seasons and we've kept a core group of experienced players.

"It's a well-balanced team and it has been a great opportunity for our younger guys to showcase their skills.”

The Bluedogs' only goal in the regional qualifier came courtesy of Byron Milne in the 75th minute.

It was enough to hold off Kempsey as the teams battled through tough conditions following heavy rain.

Dayne Smith was awarded player of the match and received a $50 Rebel Sport voucher, TAFE NSW Summer Football drink bottle and ball.

"He (Smith) gave a good account of himself and played really well,” Fuller said.

"We created a fair few chances in the game and Kempsey were good behind the ball in defence but they didn't throw a lot at us.”

The Bluedogs have already brought home silverware this season with their first win in the Anzac Cup after they beat Byron Bay 2-1 in extra time last week.

They will join the Boambee Bombers from North Coast Football in the state qualifiers, at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on the June long weekend.

Fuller said they would have to play three catch-up games in the Far North Coast premier league soccer in coming weeks.

In other results:

Alstonville registered a 3-1 win over South Lismore at the weekend.

Byron Bay and Lismore Thistles had a 2-all draw.

Goonellabah had a 2-1 win over Richmond Rovers at Weston Park, Goonellabah.