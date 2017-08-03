Heartbreak for 38,000 families of missing loved ones

MISSING OUT: Lismore's Salvation Army Corps Officer, Major Lindsay Reeves said around 100 people a day go missing. He encouraged anyone who has not been in contact with their family for some time to consider getting in touch.

EVERY 15 minutes, someone goes missing in Australia.

That's 38,000 a year and a hell of a of of heartbreak for those who have no idea where their loved one has gone.

This year's message, 'Still waiting for you to come home', focuses on families who are left behind following the disappearance of a family member.

So to mark National Missing Persons Week 2017, The Salvation Army is urging those who are seeking to connect with a missing family member to contact its Family Tracing Service.

At Lismore's Salvation Army, Corps Officer Major Lindsay Reeves urges anyone who has been out of touch with their family or loves ones for some time to consider making contact.

Major Reeves said the most frequent requests to the Salvation Army Family Tracing Service are from adult children seeking their mother, father or sibling.

"The Salvation Army Family Tracing Service has a 75 per cent success rate in locating missing persons with about 40 successful cases processed every week," he said.

He said while the SAFTS report the vast majority are found, there are about 1600 long-term (more than six months) missing persons in Australia.

National Missing Persons Week which runs 30 July-5 August, aims to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons, and to help reduce the incidence of missing persons in Australia.

Major Reeves said the disappearance of a loved one often has a devastating effect on the rest of the family.

"We can act as intermediaries between missing person and their families," he said.

"The service can also arrange mediation and reconciliation for those involved."

If the missing relative is not located then support is offered to applicant, which could include professional counselling referral, Major Reeves said.

He said while the majority of missing persons making contact saw positive results, there are no guarantees of a happing ending.

"For too many people, there's no sense of closure," he said.

"Some people put notices in the War Cry (Salvation Army newspaper) asking if anyone has news or knowledge of a person," he said.

He said the Salvation Army Family Tracing Service believes in the importance of family and community.

It seeks to restore family relationships by tracing relatives and assisting, where possible, with reunion and reconciliation.

The service has been operating in Australia since the 1920s and registers 2000 searches each year.

It has networks in more than 100 countries and has located thousands of missing persons across Australia.

For more information about The Salvation Army Family Tracing Service please visit the website or call 02 9466 3479 in NSW/ACT and 07 3222 6661 in QLD.