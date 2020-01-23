Ever wanted to give roller derby a whirl?

DERBY DAMES: The Northern Rivers Roller Derby club is holding free come and try sessions in Lismore and Byron Bay for rookies keen to try out this exciting and high-octane sport.

ANY sport which encouraged, nay insisted, its athletes assume a superhero identity while building strength, skills, confidence and teamwork, was one worth considering.

It's the ideal time to give this invigorating and high-paced sport a go as the Northern Rivers Roller Derby club holds free come and try sessions in Lismore and Byron Bay.

League president Salome Gallagher said the response to the sessions had been really positive.

Gallagher, who is known on the rink as Sister Mercy, said while new members were welcome at any time, rookies looking to try something a little different, or to get active and jump start 2020, were invited to come along and give roller derby a whirl.

"These sessions are aimed at giving new members a taste of joining a roller derby team," she said,

And while at its most intense level roller derby isn't a sport for the faint-hearted, Gallagher said they supported new members whether they had previous rolling time galore or were complete beginners.

Gallagher said they start everyone off super-slowly so they can enjoy it.

"The first session for new skaters is completely free and we accept skaters of all levels."

Gallagher said.

"No skating experience or equipment required, we have gear to borrow and we are happy to teach people to skate or help them get their confidence back if it's been a while."

Junior skaters, from 12, were welcome to attend training at the Byron sessions.

"NRRD is a proud Active Kids voucher partner, " Gallagher said.

"Skaters over 16 years are welcome at Lismore."

In between running rookie sessions, Gallagher and her crew were preparing for the Northern Rivers Revolt 2020 in Byron Bay on March 14 and 15.

"NRRD skaters taking to the track with their skate family the Tweed Valley Rollers," she said.

"They will take on the defending champions for Sydney as well as some new teams from Victoria and Queensland looking to take the title."

More info via the club's Facebook page.