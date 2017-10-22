Ever wanted to drive a Porsche? Now you can

Porsche Cars Australia is bringing an innovative mobile experience to Byron Bay in November.

Porsche Cars Australia is bringing an innovative mobile experience to Byron Bay in November.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to experience the thrill of driving a Porsche, this is your chance.

Porsche Cars Australia has launched an innovative mobile experience that takes the iconic sports car brand "on the road", and they're heading our way.

From November 1-5, the Porsche experience will be set up at the Byron At Byron Resort & Spa.

Visitors can stop by to learn more about the Porsche brand history and experience the thrill of a 911 virtual reality hot-lap.

An extensive fleet of Porsches will be on display including the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera, as well as the iconic 911 with test drive opportunities available.

Visitors on Sunday can stop by for a coffee as they explore a collection of classic Porsches which showcase the cars' evolution from the mid-20th century all the way through to today.

There'll be colouring in competitions for the kids, Porsche merchandise giveaways and the chance to win a place at the Precision Driver Training Course at the Porsche Sport Driving School.

Porsche in Motion consists of two Australian designed and built mobile trailers or "pods" - a brand experience pod and a pop-up showroom pod.

The custom crafted pods reflect the engineering know-how synonymous with Porsche and will provide prospective Porsche customers and fans of the German marque with a similar premium experience found in a Porsche Centre.

Each pod is 10m long and 3m high, extending to more than 5m in height when opened for activation via a custom hydraulic system.

The brand pod unlocks the fascination of Porsche's heritage, Intelligent Performance philosophy and the future of the sports car.

Equipped with LED screens, virtual reality stations, sound and vision touchscreen consoles and Porsche Driver's Selection display, the pod offers a hands-on personal experience of Porsche.

Meanwhile Porsche's new car range is the focus for the showroom pod.

When: November 1-5

Where: Byron At Byron Resort & Spa, 77-97 Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay

Time: 10am - 5pm.