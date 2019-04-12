Menu
Ever dreamt of free rent? Here's an opportunity with a twist

JASMINE BURKE
12th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
THE Sugarshine Farm are offering an opportunity of dreams - free rent on a property in exchange for caring for some animals in need.

If you love camping, privacy and helping rescued farm animals, Sugarshine Farm in collaboration with Friends Resilience Sanctuary is seeking a volunteer or volunteers to camp and be a shepherd on a "beautiful peaceful new 60 acre property" ten minutes from Lismore.

You will be caring for a cow, two calves and some sheep who are all very friendly towards humans, the sanctuary said.

Sugarshine Farm reached out for their new shepherd on Facebook.

"Completely off grid, there is nothing on the land so this is basic camping in tents," they said.

"The original sanctuary is a five minute drive away and is totally on grid (and we are seeking live-in vols to stay there as well if camping is not your thing).

"We provide a tent, drinking water, camp bed and supermarket food gift cards.

"Ring 0411620024 now or message here if interested. Immediate start, minimum two weeks please."

The requirements are must be non smoker and vegan.

Lismore Northern Star

