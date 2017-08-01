Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

THE schedule for the Byron Bay Writers Festival is packed with a large array of events across the weekend.

Here is a list of eight topics that will be covered at the festival, to get you started:

1. Inspiring Life Stories: Overcoming Adversity (Friday, 12.30pm)

Deng Adut, Sudanese child soldier turned lawyer and Australian of the Year

Cosentino, from bullied child with reading problems to one of the world's most famous magicians

2. Music: Rock'n'Roll Lives (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jimmy Barnes & Tex Perkins reveal all, with MC Mandy Nolan.

3. Kids: Kids Big Day Out (Sunday, 9.30am - 2pm)

Let the kids be entertained by Lucas Proudfoot, Isobelle Carmody, Hilary Badger, Peter Helliar, Tristan Bancks and Richard Roxburgh.

4. Fiction: Historical Fiction (Sunday, 1.15pm)

Hannah Kent, author of the best-selling novel Burial Rites.

Melissa Ashley, author of the Birdman's Wife, about the life of 19th century bird illustrator Elizabeth Gould.

Ian Townsend, auhtor of Line of Fire, about an Australian family executed for espionage in World War Two.

5. Lifetsyle: The Synthetic World: What Are We Really Consuming? (Sunday, 12.45pm)

David Gillespie, author of Sweet Poison books about sugar, and more recently Taming Toxic People.

Kate Grenville's most recent book, The Case Against Fragrance, is about the synthetic fragrance industry after she started suffering from excruciating headaches.

6. Science And Ideas: Science, Philosophy and Ideas (Saturday, 1.45pm)

Dava Sobel, author of a book about the hidden history of female astronomers.

Emrys Westacott, US professor of philosophy whose latest book is The Wisdom of Frugality.

Robyn Williams, presenter of ABC Radio National's Science Show.

7. Politics & Foreign Affairs: The State Of The World (Friday, 4pm)

Roger Cohen, award-winning New York Times columnist.

Mei Fong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has spent over a decade reporting on Asia.

Christina Lamb, UK foreign correspondent, author of Nujeen, about the girl who travelled 4000 miles in a wheelchair to escape war torn Syria.

Kerry O'Brien, journalist

Ben Knight, from the front lines of Arab Spring to the circus of American politics, Ben Knight has covered it all.

8. Environment: Stories from Nature's Great Connectors (Sunday, 10.15am)

Tim Flannery, author of Sunlight and Seaweed - An Argument on How to Feed, Power and Clean Up the World.

David Haskell, acclaimed US biologist who wrote The Song of Trees and The Forest Unseen.

Nicolas Rothwell, Australian author with a deep love for the Australian outback.

For details visit the festival's website.