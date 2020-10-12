Events professionals get support to become experts

TWO Northern Rivers residents have been offered scholarships to complete a Diploma of Event Management, part of 12 announced across NSW.

The initiative is part of the NSW Government’s $6 million Regional Conferencing Strategy and Action Plan, which includes a partnership with Meetings & Events Australia (MEA), to upskill and create more job opportunities for those living in regional communities.

Lismore LGA resident Jumana Schriefer is one of the people benefited by the scholarships.

Mrs Schiefer said she organised events and venue management at NORPA.

“My passion is creating experiences that stay with people, whether they’ve visited Lismore City Hall for music, comedy, theatre or a work-related event,” she said.

“The scholarship is exciting for me as I can combine my on-the-job experience with additional knowledge and skills to grow Lismore City Hall’s reputation as our region’s premiere performing arts and events venue.”

Lena Mager, events officer at SCU.

Also receiving a scholarship is SCU Events Officer Lena Mager.

Ms Mager previously helped raise the profile of Casino Beef Week as Event Coordinator and also supported Richmond Valley Council’s tourism industry stakeholders as Destination Officer.

The 28-year-old from Austria moved to Australia in 2014 after a University Exchange Semester at Southern Cross University Lismore in 2012.

She completed a Bachelor of Arts in Business degree with a major in Tourism and Marketing from University of Applied Sciences IMC Krems.

“I absolutely love my job as Events Officer in Lismore,” she said.

“The Scholarship will allow me to gain skills and knowledge that will enable me to move into a more strategic role where I can actively generate leads with high value and return on investment, not only for our three campuses (Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast) but also regional stakeholders who we could collaborate with to package our services and sell better products on the North Coast.”

The news were confirmed by the NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres.

Cameron Arnold, Chair of Destination North Coast, welcomed the minister’s announcement.

“The NSW Government will fund 12 Diploma of Event Management scholarships to help upskill and create more job opportunities for those living in regional communities across the state,” he said.

The North Coast recipients were selected by a panel and are already actively employed and

contributing in our region in the event space.