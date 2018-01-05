Event to honour life of Kyogle father killed in crash

Simon Cieslak was tragically killed on December 22, when his Nissan Cube was involved in a three car crash west of Lismore on Kyogle Rd.

AN EVENING of music and community celebration is being planned next month to celebrate the life of Kyogle man Simon Cieslak, who died in tragic circumstances just before Christmas.

Mr Cieslak lost his life in a three car collision on Kyogle Rd west of Lismore on Friday December 22, after his Nissan Cube struck an oncoming car.

The event, Songs for Simon, will be held at the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall, on Saturday February 10, from 6 pm.

The Kyogle Acoustic Music Society, which Simon was an active supporter of, will host the evening in his honour.

Local musicians, both amateur and professional, are being invited to perform and include a song from one of Simon's favourite artists.

They include indigenous Australian artists such as Dr G, Archie Roach, the Pigram Brothers, and Troy Cassar-Daley, and country, folk, or reggae artists, such as John Williamson, Travelling Wilburys, Johnny Cash, and Bob Marley.

Community members and friends are also invited to present spoken word tributes or poetry, while visual artists are invited to display an artwork.

An archival video of the event will also be made by local filmmakers including veteran television and film director Ron Way.

Simon's wife Susie Cornell said the event was an opportunity for the community "to come together and comfort one another”.

"And Simon loved music,” she said. "In his younger years he loved a good party”.

Simon had expressly wished that no "maudlin gathering” be conducted in his honour, so the event will be focused on music, laughter, and good company.

"If you would like to honour Simon, commit yourself to living your own truth, find your authentic self, pour your love into those who lift you up, fight for what you believe is right, and pursue the things that bring you joy,” Ms Cornell wrote in a message to the community last week.

Expressions of interest for performance or exhibition can be made to Maggie May on maggiem1266@gmail.com or 0499 551 714.

Entry is by donation to support the work of REDinc and The Brotherhood of the Blues.