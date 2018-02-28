Event showcasing all regions except one

INTERNATIONAL guests, politicians and four mayors were given a showbag sample of the region at the launch of the NSW Regional Prospectus in Casino last week.

The event showcased the Northern Rivers food industry.

Pecans from Barefoot Farms.

When Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland looked through the showbag, she saw beef jerky from Casino, Brookfarm nut mix from Byron Bay but where was the produce showcasing Kyogle and surrounds?

"We were given a showbag of the region's goodies (something council has been doing with our area's yummies for years now), but there was nothing in the bag from our producers,” Cr Mulholland said.

"Conversations were had.”

Salumi chorizo

Debbie McQueen who runs Gateway Fine Foods has changed the dining landscape in Kyogle with her approach of using local, organic produce.

"Growers and producers in our region are offering unique and varied products, that it is a pleasure to be able to use and have our customers use at home,” Ms McQueen said.

"Small batch production means that products are usually made by hand using traditional artisan method often sourcing from local growers.

"It is important to us and our customers to know the story behind the product and the people who produce it.

"For our customers they are often excited to find out buying products made by someone they know in our area.”

Gateway is known for its stunning presentation of food at the long table meals they create outdoors.

Some of the main foods available at Gateway include:

Salumi Australia (salami)

Slaters Farm (rice)

Nimbin Valley Dairy (cheese)

Norco (milk products)

Barefoot Farm (pecans)

Zentvelds Coffee

(coffee beans)

Green Goddess Farm

(certified organic fresh produce & honey)

Stratheden Honey

(honey)

The Bircher Bar

(muesli)

Mongogarie Olives

(olive oil, olives and tapenade)

Ironpot Food Company (dukkah, cookies, chai)

Iron Pot Food Company is a Kyogle-based producer which believes food is a simple celebration of life using native and locally sourced ingredients to produce handmade food.

Ingredients include honey and macadamias from a network of trusted growers.