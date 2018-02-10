Event promises more food, more music and more fun

Launching Eat the Street 2018 are Lismore Business Panel chair Hayley Brown and Lismore City Council Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe (front) with (rear l-r) Lismore Workers Club catering manager Dominic Dagostino, entertainer Bill Smith and Lismore Workers Club chef Murray Donkin.

LISMORE'S annual foodie festival Eat The Street, which attracted around 20,000 diners last year, is set to be bigger and better in 2018.

Expect more food, more fun and more music as well as some new features prior to the March event.

The first new event is a progressive dinner taking in some of Lismore's finest eateries when you stroll from restaurant to restaurant, enjoying drinks and exciting food creations at every location along the way.

Foodies can also take a culinary journey led by Tourism Services Coordinator, Andrew Walker, through the hills of the Northern Rivers experiencing the region's best food.

The celebration of street food and culinary delights won a silver gong at the NSW Tourism Awards last year and organisers said they are keen to build on that success in coming years.

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said "the sky's the limit”.

"This event has hit a chord with locals and is already incredibly popular - people in the Northern Rivers love food and we have so many new and exciting eateries, chefs and restaurateurs to celebrate.”

Top chefs will be sharing their favourite recipes and cooking tips at the cooking stage.

The headline chef this year is Luca Ciano, who's established career includes the famous two Michelin-starred restaurant Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan, as well as roles in London and Australia, a signature product range and a best-selling cookbook.

Luca will be joined on the cooking stage by local chefs from A Taste of the Bush,Wattle Tree Creek, Harvest, The Loft and Eltham Valley Pantry and more.

Organisers have also added kids' cooking workshops for little foodies (bookings required) as well as smoothie bikes where people can pedal power their very own smoothie.

Eat the Street 2018 is coming up in Lismore on Saturday, 10 March.

Tickets for the Progressive Dinner (March 8) or Northern Rivers Food Tour (run from 9am-4pm, March 9) can be found at www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.