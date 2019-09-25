Evening farmers market the perfect place to stop after work

WEEKLY: The new organic markets will offer the best of local produce and craft.

NEWRYBAR Hall will be the home of the newest weekly produce markets on the Northern Rivers.

The Newrybar Markets will be held every Wednesday, and as a point of difference, it will be a late afternoon event, from 4pm to 7pm.

Newrybar Hall Committee's president Katrina Porteous, confirmed the first market will be held on Wednesday, October 9.

"We have about 12 local supplies at the moment, ranging from poultry to pork and eggs, fresh vegetables, seafood, and lots of different things," she said.

"For those who cannot make an early morning farmers market, it will be an evening one, and people will be able to grab some dinner there, we will have hot food to buy too."

Ms Porteous said the market will offer a great opportunity to people who live out of town.

"If you live out of town, you don't want to get up early in the morning, drive into town, drive back home, drop your food, and then go back into town for work," she said.

"The hall is there and why not use it in a way that makes sense for people."

The committee president said the evening market will also be a great opportunity for growers and producers in the area.

"We've got passion fruit, limes, macadamia nuts and more around Newrybar, so this gives all those local growers somewhere to sell stuff as well," she said.

"(The evening hours) is good for them because they already have the van loaded and ready because they will probably get up really early the next morning and go again, so they will have everything loaded up already the next morning."