Even two blown tires didn't stop highway pursuit

TWO blown tyres didn't stop a Brisbane man as he led police on a dangerous highway pursuit near South Grafton. Brett Wortman

About 6.50am Sunday Coffs Clarence police were notified of a green Mitsubishi Lancer that had allegedly stolen fuel from the BP service station at Valla.

About 15 minutes later, police detected the car travelling north along the Pacific Highway near Bonville at 140km/h without registration plates.

Police initiated a pursuit then had to terminate it near West High St in Coffs Harbour for safety reasons.

The Mitsubishi was then detected at Moonee Beach travelling 185km/h up the highway, with police engaging in another pursuit.

The Lancer went over road spikes at Halfway Creek and that blew two of its tyres but that wasn't enough to stop the driver.

The car slowed to about 110km/h when it arrived at South Grafton.

It initially turned onto the Gwydir Highway for a short distance before turning around and getting back on the Pacific Highway.

The pursuit continued north before another set of road spikes near the Swan Creek Bridge slowed the vehicle to 20km/h then the driver pulled over.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Brisbane man and allegedly located two knives in the Lancer during a search.

The man was charged with two counts of police pursuit, two counts of not stop, two counts of speeds in excess of 45km/h over the limit and obtain a financial advantage by deception.

He was refused bail to appear in Grafton Court.