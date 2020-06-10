Evans Head to have a bigger and better library

Evans Head library to get a $900,000 upgrade and at the announcement were Casino librarian Ngarie Macqueen (in front) and behind, Richmond Valley deputy mayor Steve Morrissey, head of regional libraries Gary Ellem, Councillor Daniel Simpson, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, mayor Robert Mustow and Councillor Robert Hayes. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

FOR 20 years regional library manager Gary Ellem has been dreaming about a better library for Evans Head.

With 77 per cent of the community having a library membership, the current building is way too small.

That's about to change with a $900,000 funding announcement to upgrade the coastal town's library building.

"Evans Head needs a bigger and better library," Mr Ellem said.

The upgrade plans include freshening up the outside of the building, updating the interior and building a covered and uncovered courtyard for all-weather reading.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said libraries were more important than ever in the digital age.

"Google will give you a million answers - libraries will give you the correct one," Mr Gulaptis said.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the project was years in the making and the library revamp will be completed early next year.

Mr Ellem said they were looking at relocating the Evans Head library for 16 weeks while work is carried out in the building

During the pandemic, he said loaning of e-books went "through the roof" and the users continued loaning books through a collection shute during lockdown.

The NSW Government has contributed $399,053 to the project with Richmond Valley Council providing $480,000.