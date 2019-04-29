Evans Head predicted to be the next 'Byron'

MP Chris Gulaptis at the opening of the Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head cabins yesterday.

MP Chris Gulaptis at the opening of the Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head cabins yesterday. Marc Stapelberg

NEW $1m ecofriendly cabins at Reflections Holiday Park will help Evans Head become the "new Byron Bay", according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The new premium villa precinct, which is part of a $6.4m upgrade to the Evans Head holiday hotspot, was officially opened by Reflections staff and Mr Gulaptis yesterday.

Construction of the "environmentally-sensitive" cabins comprising solar, Tesla batteries and use of recycled timbers was completed in December, but Cyclone Oma hindered the official opening originally scheduled for February.

New premium villa precinct for Evans Head: NEW $1m ecofriendly cabins at Reflections Holiday Park will help Evans Head become the “New Byron Bay,” Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis MP has predicted.

Mr Gulaptis said the holiday park upgrade "would change Evans Head forever" by significantly boosting the economy in the community.

"The buildings are 21st century quality - this will certainly increase tourist visitation and those tourists who do come here for the first time will be repeat customers - that will see businesses in Evans Head flourish and prosperity come to this area," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This highway will be bringing down tourists every day once completed... Evans Head will become the new Byron Bay.

"I know there was some criticism by some people who didn't want to see the change but we do have to change otherwise we'd just be going backwards."

Two of the new premium, duplex-style cabins accommodate groups of 10 when opened up, allowing friends and families to share a spacious holiday retreat while still maintaining a degree of privacy in their own space. Two disabled accessible cabins are also available.

The staged redevelopment process at Evans Head commences the Plan of Management formally adopted by the Minister for Primary Industries, Lands and Water in April 2016.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said as per community feedback, stage two and three of park works would involve further upgrading of the site and community facilities, improved pedestrian access and more integrated landscaping.

"All going well, detailed design work will commence in July this year with the park upgrades completed by December 2020," Mr Edmonds said.

"Funding constraints prevented us from completing everything in one go so we are keen to get funding through the Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund to finish this park."

He thanked Richmond Valley Council for its support during the process.

Improvements to Reflections Holiday Park Evans Head include the installation of the cabins 13 Upgrading of 30 powered sites, new park entry and internal road works as well as the demolition of tennis courts and clubhouse and investment of $350,000 into the relocation of these facilities to the nearby Stan Payne Oval, (a like-for-like contribution with Richmond Valley Council).

Landscaping (concrete footpaths, planting and mulching) and Significant upgrading of services including the park's electrical supply.