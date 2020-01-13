Evans Head player calls time on stellar squash career

RYAN RETIRES: Former Evans Head athlete and Australia's number one ranked squash player Ryan Cuskelly 32, formally hung up his racket and announced his retirement from the Professional Squash Association,

AFTER a dynamic career which saw Ryan Cuskelly make the world’s top 12, the former Evans Head squash player has announced his retirement.

Cuskelly, 32, hung up his racquet after reaching a career-high of World No. 12 and winning 16 Professional Squash Association titles from 25 finals.

Cuskelly made the shock announcement on the weekend after his defeat to World No. 2 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions.

He had won his earlier match against US player Chris ‘Flash’ Gordon, 11-7.

It was a reversal of fortune after ElShorbagy and Cuskelly memorably faced each other in 2018 at Grand Central Station when the Australian took an unexpected win over the former World No. 1 in the second round of the PSA Platinum event.

With a current world ranking of 23, Cuskelly was the highest ranked Australian on the tour.

Since turning professional in 2006, Cuskelly won 279 of his 481 matches on the tour including the 2018 Chicago Open.

His rigorous approach to training and his incredible focus and stamina saw Cuskelly reach major semi-finals at the 2015 Qatar Classic and 2016 Hong Kong Open.

Alongside national teammate Cameron Pilley, Cuskelly won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, and was part of the Australia team whom finished on the podium at the 2017 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship.

Cuskelly formally spoke to the crowd and media at New York’s Grand Central Terminal, where he said he felt very much a part of the local squash scene.

“I’ve loved playing this tournament, I’ve been based here for the past 12 years, so it’s pretty much like playing at home,” he said.

“I had some good wins over my career, and unfortunately it’s come to an end and I just lost a bit of passion for it.

“A huge thank you to my wife, it’s the best support I’ve ever had and she’s the best person I’ve ever met, she’s supported me all through my career.

Cuskelly also thanked his former coach and 1991 World Open champion Rod Martin.

“He brought me over here when I was 20 years old,” he said.

“I think I had a pair of board shorts in the middle of winter.”