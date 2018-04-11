Evans Head man snags a movie star at barbecue

Actor Shane Jacobson with Halden Boyd in his Evans Head backyard.

WHEN Halden Boyd paid for a bottle of sauce at his local IGA supermarket, he never thought the $2.03 purchase would lead to a backyard barbecue with a famous actor.

The barbecue sauce was reduced from $2.96 and the checkout operator asked if he wanted to go in a national online draw for a $2000 Weber barbecue.

A month later, while babysitting grandchildren Billy and Scarlet, the phone rang.

It was Hayley Lusk from IGA.

"What are you trying to sell me?” were Halden's first words.

"You've won the major prize,” Hayley said.

"Hang on, let me grab a beer,” he said.

On Friday night, in Wirraway St, Evans Head, 50 neighbours and friends gathered for a barbecue hosted by Shane Jacobson, star of Kenny and The BBQ.

"This has to be the best street in Australia,” Jacobson said.

The actor, writer, stage performer and popular Aussie bloke mingled with guests at the pool party.

He apologised to the crowd for being a "rubbish prize”.

"When my daughter realised I was part of the prize, she said it was a crap prize,” Jacobson said.

She couldn't believe he was just going to turn up at someone's backyard barbecue.

Jacobson charmed Evans Head residents and was rallied by Halden to be part of Beef Meets Reef next year.

A father of four, Jacobson is an ambassador for IGA and the Australia-wide barbecue competition tied in with his latest film The BBQ.

With thousands of entries there was only one winner.

"I'm glad Evans Head won and not Dubbo,” Jacobson said.

On the night, a $2000 cheque from IGA was presented to Westpac

Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's business manager Roger Fry. The charity was chosen as a recipient by Halden.