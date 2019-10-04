Evans Classic welcomes world champ

FORMER women's longboard world champion Tory Gilkerson will compete in the 29th annual Evans Malibu Classic this weekend.

The four-day competition starts today for the open eight-foot division with the rest of the surfers to hit the water from tomorrow at Main Beach, Evans Head.

Gilkerson, originally from California in the United States, won the World Championship Tour longboard title in 2015 and was the ISA world champion in 2018.

"Tory is (professional longboarder) Jared Neal's partner and they'll both be here this year,” event organiser Ross Cribb said.

"She'll surf against the men in the open loggers and I suspect she will go quite well.

"Emma Webber is a former Australian champion and she's coming, too.”

About 120 surfers will compete this year with organisers adding an over-70s division.

Samara Cribb, Sarra Robertson and Emma Perrier will contest the open women's division.

Defending men's champion Matt Hall is back along with former event winner Scott Channon and Dave Coburn.

"Dave is coming from Cronulla; he's actually just had a nasty injury from being hit by a board,” Cribb said.

"It sliced his face open but he's right to go by all reports.

"Scott (Channon) is one of our better local surfers from Lennox Head and Jared Neal is on the world circuit.

"We're pretty happy to have 10 old boys in the over-70s division; we might get a few more next year when we hit 30 (years).”

It is an early start from tomorrow with heats from 6.20am all three days.

The presentation at the Evans Head Bowling Club will be at 3pm on Monday, following the open men's final.

Late registrations can be made tonight, with the surf club hosting the official meet and greet.

"We'll have about three hours' surfing on Friday then we get busy over the weekend,” Cribb said.

"It's easy to get around town and most people park the car and don't get back in it until Monday.

"We get consistent numbers every year and we'll start planning some bigger things for our 30th next year.”

There will be prizes and board give-aways over the weekend.