Evans Head and Casino RSM clubs propose merger to save money

Casino RSM Club manager Neale Genge and Club Evans manager Michael Jones have proposed an amalgamation of the two clubs. Susanna Freymark

THE two largest clubs in Richmond Valley plan to merge to save money on the running of their clubs.

Casino RSM and Club Evans RSL could combine marketing and administration costs and have a combined board, if members vote to go ahead with the amalgamation.

Casino RSM Club secretary and manager Neale Genge said nothing will change for members and visitors to both clubs.

"Members will get benefits of being members of both clubs," Mr Genge said.

While the logistics are still being worked out through a Memorandum of Understanding, the amalgamation ensures the certainty of a combined $25mil organisation with 10,000 members.

Club Evans chief executive Michael Jones said it could take up to eight months to work out the MOU.

"The longevity of Club Evans is the priority, and that it stays open forever," Mr Jones said.

Woodburn Evans Head RSL president John Frederiksen said small, regional clubs in NSW had been hard hit by a reduction in revenue streams.

"In recent years, the club industry has experienced significant downturn in trading revenues and in particular gaming revenues with an overall decline between 9-12% across NSW," Mr Frederiksen said in a letter to all members.

The big difference to other club mergers such as Lismore Workers Club and the Lismore Golf Club is that Evans and Casino clubs do not compete with each other, Neale Genge said.

The clubs are in different locations and have a different member base.

"In summer time Casino is quiet and Evans Head is busy," Mr Genge said.

"Outside of school holidays, Casino is busy."

Another advantage will be that staff will be able to work at both venues.

"We've got a motel too," Mr Genge said of the RSM's purchase of the Royal Hotel in Walker St, Casino.