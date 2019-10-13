Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino RSM Club manager Neale Genge and Club Evans manager Michael Jones have proposed an amalgamation of the two clubs.
Casino RSM Club manager Neale Genge and Club Evans manager Michael Jones have proposed an amalgamation of the two clubs. Susanna Freymark
Community

Evans Head and Casino RSM clubs propose merger to save money

Susanna Freymark
by
13th Oct 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE two largest clubs in Richmond Valley plan to merge to save money on the running of their clubs.

Casino RSM and Club Evans RSL could combine marketing and administration costs and have a combined board, if members vote to go ahead with the amalgamation.

Casino RSM Club secretary and manager Neale Genge said nothing will change for members and visitors to both clubs.

"Members will get benefits of being members of both clubs," Mr Genge said.

While the logistics are still being worked out through a Memorandum of Understanding, the amalgamation ensures the certainty of a combined $25mil organisation with 10,000 members.

Club Evans chief executive Michael Jones said it could take up to eight months to work out the MOU.

"The longevity of Club Evans is the priority, and that it stays open forever," Mr Jones said.

Woodburn Evans Head RSL president John Frederiksen said small, regional clubs in NSW had been hard hit by a reduction in revenue streams.

"In recent years, the club industry has experienced significant downturn in trading revenues and in particular gaming revenues with an overall decline between 9-12% across NSW," Mr Frederiksen said in a letter to all members.

The big difference to other club mergers such as Lismore Workers Club and the Lismore Golf Club is that Evans and Casino clubs do not compete with each other, Neale Genge said.

The clubs are in different locations and have a different member base.

"In summer time Casino is quiet and Evans Head is busy," Mr Genge said.

"Outside of school holidays, Casino is busy."

Another advantage will be that staff will be able to work at both venues.

"We've got a motel too," Mr Genge said of the RSM's purchase of the Royal Hotel in Walker St, Casino.

amalgamation casino casino rsm club club evans clubs nsw evans head woodburn evans head rsl club
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The Hemsworth effect: more Americans but less dollars

    premium_icon The Hemsworth effect: more Americans but less dollars

    Business AN extra 15000 visitors were recorded in the region between Tweed and Forster, and a high percentage spent at least one night in Byron Bay.

    It's showtime! Thrills, tradition combine at Lismore Show

    premium_icon It's showtime! Thrills, tradition combine at Lismore Show

    Whats On Lawnmower challenge, thrilling rides and agricultural events

    Income support for bushfire affected communities

    Income support for bushfire affected communities

    News Allowances extended to help those who have lost business or work

    How bloody long will it take to finish works on Bangalow Rd?

    premium_icon How bloody long will it take to finish works on Bangalow Rd?

    News Works on the busy stretch have started up again