Sevens stars determined to deliver in Sydney

Longbottom and Pelite have high hopes for Spotless Stadium this weekend. (Jonathan Ng)

THERE could be some awkward silence between couple Evania Pelite and Paul Tietjens in Sydney this weekend.

If results pan out, Pelite and her Australian women's sevens teammates could be playing against Papua New Guinea, who are coached by Tietjens.

"As much as we try to keep rugby out of our personal time, it can be hard," Pelite said.

"They actually came to Sydney last week and we had an opposed training run against the PNG girls, but it will be weird if we end up playing them on Saturday.

"I'm not sure how much conversation there will be between Paul and I before that game if it happens."

Tietjens is the son of legendary former New Zealand men's sevens head coach Gordon Tietjens, who is now in charge of Samoa. He and Pelite have been dating for more than a year.

The Sydney Sevens kicks off on Friday at Spotless Stadium, the first day of the women's tournament, with Australia to play Spain, China and USA.

Pelite in action during last years Sydney 7s. (AAP Image/David Moir)

Pelite will be a weapon for Australia, who have failed to reach a final in the series so far with third place in Dubai in December, and fifth in Colorado last October, but return to Sydney as defending champions having beaten New Zealand 31-0 in last year's final.

"With the home ground advantage there's always going to be a lot of pressure in Sydney, especially having done so well last year," Pelite said.

"We're only looking to improve. This year is about showing more consistency and backing up our performances."

Australia's men's team, also defending Sydney champions, must overturn a disappointing start to their 2018/19 campaign.

They are sixth on the series ladder after finishing fourth in Dubai last December, then sixth in both Cape Town and Hamilton.

Maurice Longbottom will be key for the Aussies.

Star attacking threat Maurice Longbottom said the team is determined to bounce back here.

"We sat down and spoke about how we want to go back-to-back at home," Longbottom said.

"Definitely having my family there, my partner and my friends, we want to put on a show.

"We have been in every game, but it's just about executing at the end of games, finishing it off.

"This is our home town, and that is really going to be an advantage for us."

Australia's men begin their campaign on Saturday against Argentina and Tonga before a tough final round match against South Africa.