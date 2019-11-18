Evacuees told they can finally go home

SOME fire evacuees have been told it is safe for them to return home.

The Lismore City Council, NSW Rural Fire Service and the Northern Rivers Emergency Operations Centre are working to assist residents affected by the Mt Nardi fire to return home.

Lismore City Council today conducted impact assessments of certain roads of the Tuntable area. After consultation with the RFS and Emergency Operations Centre it is agreed that residents in nominated roads can return home.

The RFS asks residents to be mindful that the Mount Nardi fire remains uncontained and may flare up again over coming days and weeks. Firefighters will continue to work establishing and consolidating containment lines, however significant rain will be required before this fire will be put out.

The council has asked people to exercise caution in and around the fire affected areas as trees and rocks may fall without notice.

People should monitor conditions and know what you will do if the situation changes and the fire threatens you and your property again.

If your life or property is in danger please call 000.

Roads remain closed due to fires. Lismore City Council

Lismore City Council has opened the following nominated roads for local resident access only:

. Upper Tuntable Falls Rd and Newton Drive at the intersection of Tuntable Falls Rd - full length

. Tuntable Creek Rd - from the intersection of Tuntable Falls Rd to The Channon Rd - full length

. Wallace Rd - from the intersection with Tuntable Creek Rd to 708 Wallace Rd

. Standing St - from the intersection with Mill St - full length

. Mill St - from intersection with The Channon Rd - full length

. Nightcap Range Rd - from the intersection with Dunoon Rd to the national park

. Minyon Falls Rd - from the intersection of Coopers Creek Rd to the national park.

Terania Creek Road remains CLOSED. Access to Nightcap National Park and Minyon Falls also remains CLOSED.

The Evacuation Centre at Nimbin Showgrounds and the Disaster Welfare Assistance Point at Lismore Showground will remain open until 8pm tonight 18/11/2019 and again open at 8am on Tuesday 19/11/19. The need for these centres to remain open will be assessed on a daily basis.

People who are returning home are urged to contact the NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 should they need support.