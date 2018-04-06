CBD building evacuated after suspected gas leak

Fire crews have been called to a suspected gas leak in Lismore.

UPDATE 10.40AM: FIRE crews have left the scene of a suspected gas leak in Lismore.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said crews from Lismore and Goonellabah had investigated the Conway St building after being called there shortly before 10am.

"They have investigated and found no cause for concern," she said.

She said their crews had left the scene, where ten people had evacuated from the building.

INITIAL 10.15AM: A GROUP of people have been evacuated from a Lismore building as a result of a suspected gas leak.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said crews were called to the NAB Business Centre on Conway St about 9.50am.

She said ten staff members had evacuated the building shortly after 10am.

She said Fire and Rescue crews from Lismore and Goonellabah - including a HAZMAT team - remained at the scene and were investigating the suspected leak.

More details to come.