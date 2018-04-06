Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews have been called to a suspected gas leak in Lismore.
Fire crews have been called to a suspected gas leak in Lismore. Daniel Perrin /TWE
Breaking

CBD building evacuated after suspected gas leak

Liana Turner
by
6th Apr 2018 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM

UPDATE 10.40AM: FIRE crews have left the scene of a suspected gas leak in Lismore.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said crews from Lismore and Goonellabah had investigated the Conway St building after being called there shortly before 10am.

"They have investigated and found no cause for concern," she said.

She said their crews had left the scene, where ten people had evacuated from the building.

INITIAL 10.15AM: A GROUP of people have been evacuated from a Lismore building as a result of a suspected gas leak.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said crews were called to the NAB Business Centre on Conway St about 9.50am.

She said ten staff members had evacuated the building shortly after 10am.

She said Fire and Rescue crews from Lismore and Goonellabah - including a HAZMAT team - remained at the scene and were investigating the suspected leak.

More details to come.

gas leak lismore cbd northern rivers emergency
Lismore Northern Star
New Lismore call centre would create 100 jobs

New Lismore call centre would create 100 jobs

News A MAJOR bank is in discussions to open a regional call centre in the CBD.

  • 6th Apr 2018 11:44 AM
PHOTOS: Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

PHOTOS: Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News Man "extremely lucky" after dramatic rescue

Man found with ice hidden inside deodorant can

Man found with ice hidden inside deodorant can

Crime Police drugs and drug paraphernalia during road stop

  • 6th Apr 2018 12:19 PM
Three new mobile stations for Northern Rivers

Three new mobile stations for Northern Rivers

News Nammoona, Ramornie and Yorklea to benefit from new towers.

  • 6th Apr 2018 11:01 AM

Local Partners