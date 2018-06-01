Cinema evacuated after popcorn machine catches on fire

UPDATE 7.45am: QUICK and heroic action by police stopped the fire spreading at Lismore cinema last night, according to firefighters.

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore station officer James Connors said the blaze threatened to engulf the cinema when the popcorn machine caught fire.

Mr Connors said the intelligent action of police no doubt prevented the fire from spreading throughout the venue.

"We were alerted by the cinema's automatic fire alarm around 7.45pm last night," he said.

"As we responded... we had further details of a small fire in the foyer of the cinema and when arrived we found there was lots of smoke and small fire in the foyer."

Mr Connors said about 107 people were safely evacuated.

"The police were on scene and our crew wore breathing apparatus to investigate," he said.

"The popcorn machine had caught fire and the quick and heroic action of the police to utilise the internal fire hose meant they mostly extinguished the fire and we came in afterwards and extinguished it."

Mr Connors said firefighters then spent some time ventilating the building to remove the smoke.

"We then removed the smoke using a positive-pressure ventilation fan and completed this by around 9.45pm," he said.

"Police will investigate the cause of the fire."

Original story: THE Lismore cinema was forced to evacuate patrons after its popcorn machine caught on fire last night.

Movie-goers were alerted about 6.30pm as many prepared to settle in for the evening's viewings.

BCC Lismore Cinema posted on Facebook: "We'll be closed for all sessions this evening. Earlier tonight our team responded to an incident that required the evacuation of our cinema.

"Everyone is safe and we look forward to opening again tomorrow.

"Customers who have already booked tickets online will automatically receive a refund.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

More to come.